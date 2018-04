Around 100 residents have been evacuated from a Melbourne high-rise following a fire on the 43rd floor.

The blaze was contained about half an hour after breaking out on a balcony of the CBD apartment building on Spencer Street on Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Fire Brigade said.

Everyone except those on the 43rd floor have since been allowed back inside.

A woman aged in her 70s was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.