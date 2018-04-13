Vic protest Manus screwdriver stabbing

Protesters have gathered at Melbourne's Immigration Department offices, demanding the federal government provide care and treatment to a refugee reportedly stabbed on Manus Island.

Members of the Refugee Action Collective gathered on Friday following reports the Afghan man, in offshore processing at Manus Island, was stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver during a robbery at Lorengau on April 8.

"He was stabbed in the neck, in the shoulders, in the back," speaker Chris Breen said.

"His injuries could've been life-threatening, he was having trouble breathing."

Iranian refugee and journalist Behrouz Boochani posted pictures of the blood-soaked injured man on Twitter and said the Australian government was responsible.

"Keeping 600 men in a small town makes many problems. These are problems created by Australia and (Papua New Guinea)," he tweeted.

The presence of the men in the township of Lorengau has been the source of increasing violence, protesters in Melbourne said.

"The Turnbull government has repeatedly ignored warnings, ignored bashings, robberies, attacks on refugees," Mr Breen said.

"This comes a couple of weeks after two refugees were bashed by locals."

The group called for the federal government to allow the men to come to Australia.

"We are calling for the stabbed Afghan refugee to be brought to Australia for treatment and for all the refugees and asylum seekers that Australia forced to Manus Island to be brought here to safety," Mr Breen said.

The Department of Home Affairs said the stabbing was a matter for the government of PNG.