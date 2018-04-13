No crisis in Vic court system: Premier

The Victorian premier has denied there is a crisis in the court system after the widow of a magistrate who took his own life spoke of the pressures of his job and its "unrelenting workload".

Former state MP Jo Duncan, the widow of magistrate Stephen Myall who died last month, said magistrates are working under increasing workloads and her husband sometimes oversaw more than 90 mentions a day.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the system had challenges but denied there was a crisis.

"I would not use that term," he told ABC radio on Friday.

"I knew Steve. I knew Jo, his partner, very well, obviously, as a former colleague of mine and a very good friend.

"That's a great tragedy. She makes the point, which is the right point, that we'll never know with perhaps any certainty what drove him to do what he did."

Ms Duncan said the workload for magistrates had increased by about a third since 2011.

"Steve would not infrequently say he's had ... more than 90 mentions in a single day," she told ABC radio on Thursday.

"Even the weekend before he died, he had spent two of the three day weekend writing a decision. Much of it was done at home and (it's) just an unrelenting workload."

Mr Andrews admitted the system had challenges and the government would seek to "do more" in next month's state budget.

"But no one budget will deal be able to deal with the pressures we face," he added.

A judicial wellbeing committee has been running for several months, offering courses and a 24-hour confidential service.

