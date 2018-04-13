Former Governor-General's wife found

The wife of former Governor-General Peter Hollingworth was locked out of her home when she was reported missing by her family overnight.

Kathleen Ann Hollingworth, who is known as Ann, was found safe and well on Friday morning, after being reported missing at Malvern on Thursday night.

The 81-year-old was found just metres from her home after dozens of police officers and SES volunteers doorknocked the area.

Senior Sergeant Greg McLeod said Ms Hollingworth stayed at a "good Samaritian's" home overnight.

"She was locked out of her own house, so with the assistance of her neighbour, she spent the night at his house," he told 3AW Radio.

Peter Hollingworth served as Governor-General of Australia from 2001-2003.