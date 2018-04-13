News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Organ recipient flies half way around the world to be with organ donor's family on his birthday
Organ recipient flies to Australia to celebrate donor's birthday

Vic protected cockatoos killed by chemical

Benita Kolovos and Kaitlyn Offer
AAP /

A common farm chemical possibly made into baits is behind the mass deaths of protected sulphur-crested cockatoos in Victoria's northeast, authorities say.

A report has found more than 250 sulphur-crested cockatoos were poisoned in Victoria.

A report has found more than 250 sulphur-crested cockatoos were poisoned in Victoria.

More than 250 of the birds died at Tatong, near Benalla, in January and February, prompting calls to wildlife officers from the Department of Environment.

Greg Chant from the department said testing of samples from the dead birds indicated they had died from omethoate poisoning.

"Omethoate is a common farm chemical used to protect crops from red-legged earth mites," he said.

"It's possible omethoate was illegally used to create a homemade bait, which the birds ate."

The cockatoos are protected under the Wildlife Act and there are significant penalties - including imprisonment - for hunting, taking or destroying protected species.

It is also illegal to make bait products without appropriate authorisation, Mr Chant said.

"The incident highlights that using chemical products in an illegal way poses an unacceptable risk to wildlife," he added.

"It is unclear if the birds were deliberately poisoned or not, but illegally destroying protected native wildlife is a serious environmental crime."

The department is now looking for the person responsible and anyone with information can make anonymous calls to the department on 136 186 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 300 000.

Back To Top