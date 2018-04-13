CFMEU blackmail case proceeds after delays

A contentious court hearing about blackmail allegations against two Victorian union officials will go ahead following months of uncertainty and multiple attempts to stop the case.

John Setka is one of two union officials charged with blackmailing Boral executives in 2013.

CFMEU Victoria state secretary John Setka and assistant secretary Shaun Reardon have been charged with blackmailing two Boral executives in 2013.

Lawyers for the pair appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday for an administrative hearing ahead of a two-week committal hearing due to start on May 7.

The defence has tried to stop the committal from proceeding since November 2016, with high-profile barrister Robert Richter QC challenging the validity of the charges.

But in March the Court of Appeal dismissed the pair's bid to stop the pre-trial hearing.

Setka and Reardon took the case to the Court of Appeal after losing a Supreme Court bid in August to have the charges struck out.

It's understood the men will not seek High Court intervention.

Setka and Reardon, who were not in court on Friday, were charged in December 2015 after the Royal Commission into Trade Union Governance and Corruption.

The officials are accused of blackmailing two Boral executives in April 2013 in an alleged bid to cause a loss to construction giant Grocon.

The investigation by Victoria Police and the Australian Federal Police - including telephone intercepts - is expected to come under fire during the hearing to determine if Setka and Reardon stand trial.

The case will return to Melbourne Magistrates Court on April 18 for a special mention.