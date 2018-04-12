Man charged with 'stalking' Melbourne teen as she stepped off tram

A man has been charged with one count of stalking after he allegedly followed a Melbourne schoolgirl off a tram.

The 49-year-old Kew man was charged on Thursday after police went public with the April 5 incident that saw the 15-year-old girl run into a stranger's yard to escape her follower.

The girl boarded the 109 tram in Kew about 1.40pm but got off early after spotting a man was staring at her, police say.

The man then allegedly followed her off the tram at Surrey Hills and walked behind her along Whitehorse Road toward Ross Street.

Fearing for her safety, the girl says she ran into a nearby worksite where tradesmen were working but the man allegedly waited outside, still watching her.

The man has been bailed to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 8.