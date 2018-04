The Turnbull government is pumping $20 million into Victoria's Latrobe Valley to help 19 organisations create 1200 jobs.

Projects getting the funding include a large scale hydroponic strawberry glasshouse in Hazelwood and construction of accommodation units for cancer patients at the Gippsland Rotary Centenary House.

The money comes after the federal and state government's committed $50 million each towards a brown coal-hydrogen conversion pilot project.