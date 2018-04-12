News

Turnbull's $5b airport rail pledge for Vic

Callum Godde
AAP /

MELBOURNE AIRPORT PASSENGER RAIL PROJECT:

WHAT: A heavy-rail train link to connect inner Melbourne to Tullamarine Airport

ROUTE: Four alternatives provided by the federal government, but yet to be determined

COST: Estimated at about $10 billion according to Treasurer Scott Morrison

START DATE: As early as 2020, the prime minister says. But still to be confirmed.

REACTION:

* "The time for putting this in the too-hard basket is over." - Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

* "This is a project of national significance." - Treasurer Scott Morrison told ABC Radio.

* "What we now need to do is belt and brace it with some proper planning and detail." - Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

* "It's good the prime minister has finally found Victoria on a map." - Victorian Public Transport Minister Jacinta Allan.

* "Just build it. This is a lot of money ... it's real, it's a lot and we can get on with it." - Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy told Triple M.

* "Melbourne has been crying out for a rail link to the airport for decades." - Greens transport spokesperson Victorian Senator Janet Rice.

* "Only one (proposed route) really has that regional rail link and connection." - Regional Minister Jaala Pulford.

* "It is foolish to expend $15 billion in rail development if we then also build major roads." - RMIT University planning expert Professor Jago Dodson.

* "I suppose we'll believe it when we see bulldozers on the ground." - Public Transport Users Association spokesman Daniel Bowen.

