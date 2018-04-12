Vic dealer jailed after lover calls police

A Melbourne drug dealer has been jailed after his partner dobbed him in to police, who found a plethora of illicit powders, pills and potions stashed throughout the couple's home.

Simon Vo, 30, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of drug trafficking after police found cocaine, heroin, ice, cannabis and 1,4-Butanediol, or "liquid fantasy", at their Keilor Downs home.

The discovery came after Vo's then-partner called police during a fight, fearing for her safety one night in November 2016.

Police executed a search warrant that night and found drugs along with three Samurai swords, a pill press, cash, a cash counting machine and ammunition.

The drug haul included 13 bottles of 1,4-Butanediol, totalling 11.3kg, which is a commercial quantity.

Vo was jailed for four years and five months on Thursday for operating a "brazen" drug dealing operation out of his suburban home.

"I am satisfied that you were involved in a serious drug trafficking enterprise for profit," County Court Judge Trevor Wraight said.

"You drove a Mercedes Benz and (your partner) was provided with a BMW, both of considerable value."

Vo's partner was not aware of the extent of the drug trafficking operation when she went to police, the judge said.

An analysis of a mobile found emails negotiating the purchase of ice and MDMA in kilogram quantities.

Vo handed himself in to police after the search, and he has been in custody since.

He has previously been jailed for drug trafficking, and has a long history of drug use.

Vo now has a son with his former partner and wants to turn his life around.

But the judge considered Vo's chance of rehabilitation guarded, given his history.

He was jailed for at least three years before being eligible for parole.