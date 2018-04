A hazardous gas leak in Melbourne's outer southwest has prompted a warning for the public to steer clear of the area.

Emergency services have started clean-up efforts on the corner of Whites and Duncans roads at Werribee South and issued the alert about 1pm on Thursday.

The chemical hazard is not a threat to the community but nearby residents have been advised to close their doors and windows, and switch off heating and cooling systems, the Country Fire Authority message read.