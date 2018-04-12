Vic man jailed over gym boss scare attack

A former call-centre worker has been jailed over a shooting designed to frighten a gym owner whose business was in competition with a man linked to the Comanchero bikie gang.

Kevin Le, 27, was the driver on the afternoon a balaclava-clad shooter fired three bullets at Nikolaos Solomos's car at point-blank range after he pulled up at his Burnside home in May 2015.

Mr Solomos was showered with broken glass and suffered cuts, and was left shaken by the incident.

Le tracked the victim's car for several weeks in the lead-up to the attack using a GPS device that sent location data to his mobile phone, and that's how he found the victim on the day of the shooting.

Le was sentenced to three years' jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to conduct endangering life.

County Court Judge Phillip Coish said motivation for the shooting was to "intimidate the victim".

Mr Solomos owned eight gyms in Victoria, including one in Pakenham.

"That gym was in competition with the (nearby) Muscle Max Gym," Judge Coish said.

"The owner of that gym was associated with the Comanchero Motorcycle Gang."

The judge said the victim was a completely innocent party and has suffered anxiety and depression as a result.

"Not surprisingly, the victim thought he was going to die," Judge Coish said.

It's been nearly three years since the attack and the shooter has not been arrested.

Judge Coish said Le was remorseful and had good future prospects but a prison term was required.

"There was significant and sophisticated planning that went into this offending," he said.

Le is a former call-centre worker and has more recently worked full time in sales for a smallgoods company.

But he fell in with a bad crowd in his early 20s when he started using drugs, including MDMA and cocaine, the judge noted.

Le was ordered to serve at least two years in prison before being eligible for parole.