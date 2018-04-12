Watch and act warning for Vic grass fire

Residents in Victoria's north east have been told to leave their homes as an out-of-control grass fire burns in the area.

The fire at Thoona is not yet under control and those living in nearby suburbs have been told to evacuate.

"Don't wait, leaving now is the safest option - conditions may change and get worse very quickly," the Country Fire Authority said in a statement.

"The best protection from radiant heat is distance."

The watch and act alert has been issued for Killawarra, Mount Bruno, Taminick, Thoona, Wangandary, Wangaratta South and Winton North.

Emergency warnings for another grassfire at Bundalong South, about 40km further north, were downgraded on Thursday afternoon, and it is now under control.