Victoria to stand firm on energy agreement

Victoria will stick to its guns and refuse to sign on to any national agreement which undermines the state's climate change policies, Environment and Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio says.

Federal Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg expects the states and territories to sign off on the National Energy Guarantee by August, so legislation can be put in place by the end of the year.

But Ms D'Ambrosio, who will speak at a Committee for Economic Development of Australia event in Melbourne on Thursday on the NEG and Victoria's renewable energy target, says the state won't commit to a "political fix for Malcolm Turnbull."

"We want a detailed policy backed by consultation - something we are yet to see from Josh Frydenberg and the federal government," Ms D'Ambrosio told AAP in a statement ahead of her speech.

"We won't be signing up to anything that undermines Victoria's nation-leading renewable energy and climate change policies.

"Otherwise the only guarantee is that we won't support it."

Victoria is committed to its own renewable energy target of 25 per cent by 2020 and 40 per cent by 2025, which the government expects will drive a 16 per cent reduction in the state's electricity sector greenhouse gas emissions between 2019/20 and 2034/35.

Australia's energy ministers will be expected to give their first indication on whether they'll support the NEG next week, but so far none of them have seen the framework.

Mr Frydenberg says it will be released by the Energy Security Board "relatively soon".