Melbourne 'Ned Kelly' gunman to face court

A man who was allegedly acted "like Ned Kelly" firing shots in Melbourne's western outskirts is due to face court on firearms and burglary offences.

Police say the 27-year-old drove a stolen vehicle to a property on Beattys Road, Bonnie Brook, just after 8am on Wednesday and gained access to a shed.

In there, he allegedly used a crowbar to prise open a safe containing guns, and also got hold of ammunition.

Inside a nearby home Emin Fikret, 60, woke and confronted the stranger.

"I said to him 'what are you doing?' He looked at me and said 'I'm shooting'. He had a .22 in his hand," Mr Fikret told reporters on Wednesday.

"He was acting like Ned Kelly, holding two guns together."

The man was charged on Wednesday with 16 offences, including conduct endangering life, burglary, theft of motor vehicle and firearms crimes.

He has been remanded to appear in Sunshine Magistrates' Court on Thursday.