Vic school asks fired deputy to come back

The sacking of a deputy principal from Melbourne's Trinity Grammar for cutting a student's hair on photo day was "not justified" and he's been offered his job back.

Trinity Grammar on Wednesday offered Rohan Brown a return to the school from Monday, April 16 after more than a month of angry protests from the school's community.

The school launched an independent review, which found the dismissal was "not justified".

"We hope Rohan accepts the offer to return to Trinity Grammar as Deputy Headmaster, working with Headmaster Michael Davies as he leads our fine school into the future," Trinity school council chairman Robert Utter said in a statement.

"The attention Trinity Grammar has attracted in recent weeks has been regrettable and we hope our school community can come together to move forward with care and respect."

The review found while Mr Brown breached the school's code of conduct, and this may have justified dismissal, Mr Davies chose not to end Mr Brown's contract, but weeks later when the school council dismissed the deputy principal, it did not actually have the authority to do so.

Mr Brown was sacked from Trinity Grammar School on March 8 after a video surfaced of him cutting a teenager's hair to meet requirements on the day of school photos.

Students current and former, along with parents, loudly protested the dismissal, including pupils wearing casual dress.