Tasmanian campervan man held in Melbourne

A drug-affected Tasmanian who drove his campervan wildly through some of Melbourne's busiest streets told police he was on his way to catch the boat back home, prosecutors allege.

David Roles, 38, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court for a brief hearing on Wednesday and did not apply for bail.

A day earlier he was allegedly spotted driving his 1988 campervan through Richmond and Fitzroy before he was stopped in the CBD.

Roles was deemed unfit for interview because of his suspected drug-induced state, but he made some comments to police.

"The accused made admissions to police that he had been smoking a pipe," Senior Constable Marco Michetti said in his summary, released by the court.

"He stated he had been in Victoria for three days and was on his way to catch the boat back to Tasmania."

But Roles's father told police his son had actually been in Victoria for three weeks, the summary said.

Witnesses reported the Mazda van crashing into several cars and driving through red lights during the hour-long episode.

Roles allegedly drove along Fitzroy's cafe-lined Brunswick Street and on the tram tracks on Swanson Street before he was stopped.

The East Davenport man is also accused of yelling "Who the f*** are you?" at one person in Burnley before driving off.

It's alleged he also reversed into a car in Richmond and drove at a police vehicle in the CBD.

Roles is charged with reckless conduct endangering life but may face more charges.

The police summary said he had two outstanding warrants in Tasmania and one in Queensland.

He is due to return to court on April 24.