Vic man allegedly waved fake gun at cars

A man driving a stolen BMW coupe blew a kiss to a female driver while showing her a fake handgun on a busy freeway in Melbourne's west, prosecutors say.

Mohammed Haddara, 22, is also accused of pointing the imitation gun at other cars, including that of a woman who was left crying after the incident at Point Cook in October 2016.

The first woman was driving with her two young children on the Princes Freeway that afternoon when Haddara allegedly drove up beside her in the BMW, beeping the horn.

"I made eye contact with the driver and while doing so, he lifted a gun up," the witness said in her police statement, released by Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

"It was like he was showing it to me.

"While holding the gun up, he made like a kissing gesture to me. I was shocked."

It's alleged that after the kiss-blowing incident he drove up behind another female driver, leaned out his window and pointed the fake gun.

"The incident really scared me and it made me want to vomit," the second woman said.

"I really thought I was going to get a bullet through my back window.

"When I was calling triple zero I was crying and shaking."

Haddara is also accused of stopping in the middle of Forsyth Road, forcing other cars to stop, and waving the fake handgun out the window.

He faced court on Wednesday charged with several offences, including car theft and drug possession, although the magistrate heard some charges will be struck out under a plea deal.

Haddara is expected to return to court on April 24.