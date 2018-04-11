Vic man charged over liquor shop thefts

A man has been charged over allegedly stealing of tens of thousands of dollars worth of fine wine and spirits from bottle shops across Melbourne.

The 36-year-old Footscray man was charged on Wednesday with 12 counts of theft and one charge of unlawful assault after he allegedly stole from bottle shops across Melbourne between August 2017 and April 6.

During the most recent incident at Flemington, the man allegedly assaulted a staff member while stealing a bottle of wine valued in the thousands.

He was bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court July 13.