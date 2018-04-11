Vic conference to tackle sport corruption

Experts on suspicious betting activity, match-fixing and performance-enhancing drugs are meeting in Melbourne to tackle corruption in sport.

The joint Racing Victoria and Sport and Recreation Victoria conference on Wednesday will see local and international guest speakers address issues in the industry.

"Melbourne is considered the sporting capital of Australia and we take great pride in that, however we also have a responsibility to ensure that love of sport is not compromised by organised crime groups and criminal activity," Assistant Commissioner Neil Paterson said in a statement.