A man has been charged after a campervan crashed multiple times in Melbourne's CBD.

The white Mazda van was involved in a number of collisions before the driver was arrested at the intersection of Swanston Street and Flinders Lane at about 3pm on Tuesday, police say.

The 38-year-old from East Devonport in Tasmania was charged with recklessly endangering life and will appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court later on Wednesday.