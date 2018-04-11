New Vic drug support programs launched

Two new drug and alcohol services will be launched under $1.9 million in funding from the Victorian government.

The Uniting Church's community services arm will start providing an overdose prevention program and treatment help for parents separated from their children by the courts from Wednesday.

"Parents with a history of (alcohol and other drugs) dependence who are trying to bring their family back together face some serious challenges," Uniting ReGen executive officer Laurence Alvis said in a statement.

"Many will have had to deal with issues such as social isolation, homelessness, mental health issues, family and domestic violence, childhood abuse and neglect and complex trauma.

"The family reunification service will provide parents with intensive, wraparound support to help them recover and strengthen their capacity to provide a safe environment for their children."

The overdose prevention program is aimed at those with opioid addiction and their families during the transition from residential rehabilitation or prison.

The new programs will be delivered across the Wimmera, Ballarat, the Grampians, Gippsland and the northwest of Melbourne, with funding first announced in the Victorian government's 2017-2018 state budget.