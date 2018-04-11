Northwest Vic breaks April heat record

Northwest Victoria has smashed its April heat record with four days about 35C.

Mildura reached 38C at 1.15pm on Wednesday, backing up on a 39.3C maximum on Tuesday.

"We had record-breaking temperatures over the northwest of Victoria yesterday with the peak temperature of 39.3C at Mildura which was a state record for April," Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Tom Delamotte said.

Total fire bans are in place on Wednesday for the Mallee and Wimmera regions.

They will be lifted for Thursday, but a severe weather warning has been issued for destructive winds.

The warning for winds averaging 60km/h to 70 km/h with peak gusts between 90km/h to 100 km/h has been issued for the North East and parts of Central, East Gippsland, South West, North Central and West and South Gippsland regions.

Winds are expected to ease from the west during Thursday afternoon and evening.

Locations which may be affected include Kyneton, Daylesford, Mt Baw Baw, Mt Buller, Mt Hotham and Falls Creek.