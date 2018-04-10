Puppy love afoot in Vic graffiti proposal

Disney's most famous story of puppy love, the Lady and the Tramp, has been spray painted on a Melbourne laneway as a Sydney man popped the question.

Hosier Lane, Melbourne's most celebrated street art alley, was recently the site of a "stealthy" marriage proposal with the cartoon's iconic spaghetti scene graffitied on the wall alongside the words "marry me Stacey?".

Young Sydneysider Alex, who flew down with his beloved for the Easter weekend, got the desired response with Stacey ticking 'yes' on the box provided.

"It was all very stealthy," street artist Ashley Goudie told AAP on Tuesday about the April 1 proposal.

"Alex was very methodical. He wanted it to be intimate and knew the foot traffic would be light in the laneway over the Easter weekend."

Goudie, who has orchestrated dozens of Hosier Lane graffiti marriage proposals, said Alex contacted him six weeks beforehand and he suggested the Lady and the Tramp idea after learning of Stacey's love of Disney flicks and dogs.

The big reveal certainly took Stacey by surprise, drawing an "are you shitting me?" response before she agreed to tie knot.