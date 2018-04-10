NT cops chase Australian pedo in Brazil

An Australian pedophile critically injured during a car crash in Brazil could be extradited for breaching his parole in the Northern Territory.

Christopher John Gott, 63, is also wanted for questioning over an assault at a Melbourne primary school.

The former school teacher left the NT in 1996 after being convicted of child sex crimes in Darwin, News Ltd has reported.

He left the NT as part of his parole conditions and was expected to arrive in Victoria by bus. However at a stop in Adelaide, he fled and never made it to Victoria.

Twenty-two years on, the fugitive has been critically injured in a car crash in Rio de Janeiro in January.

He is reportedly in a coma and unlikely to survive.

Victoria Police has confirmed Gott is wanted for questioning over an indecent assault at a Fitzroy Primary school in Melbourne in 1983.

"A 63-year-old former Fitzroy man is wanted by Yarra Crime Investigation Unit," it confirmed in a statement.

Gott was reportedly in Brazil on a fake passport and had been working at an international school for almost two decades.

NT Police said they had recently become aware of an incident involving Gott in Brazil and were already investigating him for breaching his parole.

"Since the incident in Brazil, we have engaged with international authorities to explore the possibility of an extradition," an NT Police spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Given his current medical condition, we will continue to monitor the situation, with a view of taking action if possible in the future."

An AFP spokesman said it was working with Brazilian authorities to assist in identifying a victim of a car accident in Brazil.