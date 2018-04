Melbourne train commuters will have more places to park, with more than 2000 new and upgraded car spaces planned for some of the busiest stations.

The state government will set aside $60 million in next month's budget with stations to be upgraded including Belgrave, Sandown Park, Epping and Craigieburn.

Other stations will be considered as part of the package, which also includes more secure storage for cyclists and better pedestrian access at busy stations.