Vic man jailed over stabbing, car theft

A young Victorian man is lucky to be alive after he was stabbed five times by an ice user before hobbling to a nearby McDonald's for help, a judge says.

The attacker Andrew Glenn Pearson has been jailed for at least six years over the stabbing, which took place at a home in Maryborough, near Bendigo, in July 2016.

Pearson, 32, had offered to buy the teenager's car before he turned on the young victim, stealing the vehicle and later attacking him with a knife.

The bleeding victim, 18 at the time, staggered 800 metres to a McDonald's where he was aided by drive-through staff before being rushed to hospital.

He had been stabbed twice in the chest, jabbed through the thigh, slashed across the arm and knifed in the back.

"He was lucky to survive," County Court Judge Paul Lacava said, as he sentenced Pearson on Tuesday.

"He required surgery several times for chest and thigh injuries.

"He also continues to suffer severe psychological impacts."

Pearson was jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to intentionally causing serious injury, theft, making threats to kill and other charges.

Before the attack he stole the victim's car, along with his phone and wallet, and left him stranded in Bendigo.

The teen caught a bus back to Maryborough and saw the car in Pearson's yard before knocking on the door and breaking a window.

Pearson then launched the violent assault, stabbing the victim with a knife and threatening to kill him, his family and his pet dog.

"As the victim tried to escape you stabbed him in the back and said, 'Does this one hurt?'," Judge Lacava said.

The victim and Pearson were known to each other, the judge said.

Pearson, an ice user, had not slept for several days in the lead-up to the attack and when police came to arrest him, he was hiding under a bed.

He was ordered to serve six years in prison before being eligible for parole.