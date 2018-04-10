Vic medical precinct faces tunnel impacts

A world-leading cancer centre's sensitive treatment equipment may need to be relocated during construction of Melbourne's Metro Tunnel.

Radiotherapy machines needing to operate with pinpoint accuracy at the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre could be affected by vibrations from the underground works.

The Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, the Parkville site operator, said on Tuesday it had been in talks with the Melbourne Metro Rail Authority and state government, "to ensure any vibration risks are understood and contingency plans are in place".

Efforts would be made to minimise the impact on patient services before tunnelling started in 2020, the statement added.

Vibrations from the tunnelling are expected to impact hospital wards, ICUs and other facilities in the centre and Royal Melbourne Hospital for up to nine days, according to the project's environment effects statement.

Equipment at the Royal Women's Hospital, Peter Doherty Institute, The University of Melbourne Faculty of Medicine and Howard Florey Laboratories may also experience vibrations, above stipulated guidelines, for up to two weeks on two occasions.

This may lead to the use of equipment to be rescheduled or relocated temporarily, the environment statement reads.

Melbourne Metro Rail Authority CEO Evan Tattersall told reporters on Tuesday they were working with the hospitals to minimise impacts to operations.

"We have worked with the hospitals and done a complete assessment of all of the gear that they have got. The sensitive receivers, sensitive equipment, we know what they've got," he said.

"We have worked with the manufacturers to understand how that equipment works and some of the solutions we are working through we are yet to get to the final detail.

"Our number one priority is to ensure patient care."

A caller to ABC radio on Tuesday said there were dedicated radiotherapy bunkers three levels below ground beneath the centre and it was not just as simple as shifting the machines elsewhere.

But Mr Tattersall would not confirm any detail.

He said there were challenges and they were working through the design and construction details with any costs from the potential impacts to be worn by the Metro authority.

A government spokeswoman said they were working closely with hospitals and other institutions to manage any potential impacts once major construction gets underway.

Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Tuesday it was important "not to be scaring cancer patients".

"This will be managed, Metro Tunnel will be delivered properly and we will do nothing whatsoever that would compromise patient care," he said.