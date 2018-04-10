Vic man wanted for high-end liquor thefts

A man with expensive taste is being sought after tens of thousands of dollars worth of alcohol was stolen from bottle shops across Melbourne.

The man has stolen high-end liquor from 13 bottle shops across the city since August 2017, with the most recent incident at Flemington where he assaulted a staff member while stealing a bottle of wine valued in the thousands.

Police on Tuesday released CCTV images of the man, who usually wears hi-vis work wear with pants or shorts and a black hat with a 'FOX' logo when offending.