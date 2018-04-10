Melbourne CBD fire sparks hotel evacuation

More than 300 people have been evacuated following a suspicious rubbish fire in Melbourne's CBD.

Emergency services were called to the blaze, at the rear of an Elizabeth Street supermarket about midnight on Tuesday, and found a number of pallets and rubbish bins on fire.

The heat and smoke sparked the evacuation of nearby buildings, including a residential hotel.

Trams were also stopped along Flinders Street during the fire, which took 45 firefighters just 10 minutes to bring under control.

The supermarket's air-conditioning ducts, windows and access doors were burnt and two other buildings were also damaged up to the third floor, but no one was injured.

The scene was cleared at about 1.30am and hotel guests were allowed to return to their rooms.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and police will investigate.