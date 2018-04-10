Beauty queen running for Melbourne mayor

A beauty queen has thrown her tiara in the ring to be one of 14 confirmed nominees in Melbourne's upcoming lord mayoral by-election.

Former beauty pageant contestant Nathalie Nicole O'Sughrue is running for Melbourne lord mayor.

Nathalie Nicole O'Sughrue is among the colourful array of personalities - including millionaires, political party members, an artist, psychologist and a broadcaster - putting their hands up for the $193,000-a-year job.

"Just because I once walked on the stage in a ball gown doesn't mean I don't have anything to contribute," Ms O'Sughrue, who works in disability services after being involved in multiple beauty pageant contests, told AAP.

She was particularly passionate about tackling homelessness in the city.

"Part of the reason why I decided to get into local council, eventually maybe politics ... is because I'm all about creating change," Ms O'Sughrue said.

"It's about working with the providers that we have in the City of Melbourne ... in terms of accommodation, housing."

Ms O'Sughrue is a sexual assault survivor but says the harassment scandal around former mayor Robert Doyle did not influence her decision to run.

An independent investigation in March upheld four allegations by City of Melbourne councillor Cathy Oke and her former colleague Tessa Sullivan.

Mr Doyle, who resigned in February and continues to deny all accusations, was found to have grabbed Ms Sullivan's breast while the pair were in a chauffer-driven mayoral car.

The Ian Freckelton QC-led report also found he put his hand on Ms Oke's thigh several times in 2014, and attempted to kiss her in his office following a meeting in late 2016 or early 2017.

Nominations for Mr Doyle's replacement closed at midday on Tuesday, with candidates including businessman and pollster Gary Morgan, and Property Council of Victoria boss Sally Capp.

Other nominees include Bruce Poon and Rohan Leppert, from the Animal Justice Party and the Greens, respectively.

Ballot papers for the mayoral by-election will be sent out to more than 144,000 people from April 23, with voting to close on May 11.

The poll is compulsory for those aged under 70.

THE NOMINEES IN BALLOT PAPER ORDER

* Qun Xie

* Sally Capp

* Luke Downing

* Rohan Leppert

* Sally Warhaft

* Alex MacDonald

* Allan Watson

* Jennifer Yang

* Katie Sfetkidis

* Gary Morgan

* Nathalie Nicole O'Sughrue

* Michael Burge

* Ken Ong

* Bruce Poon

Source: Victorian Electoral Commission