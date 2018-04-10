Northwest Vic breaks April heat record

A northwest Victorian centre has experienced its hottest April day in more than 30 years, as the region tracks towards beating a heat record.

Mildura hit 38.6C at 2pm on Tuesday beating its previous hottest April day of 37.8C in 1986.

And if it reaches 37C on Wednesday, the northwest of the state will "smash" its record for the number of hottest days in a row for April, Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Tom Delamotte says.

But with the heat comes a severe fire danger rating and total fire bans have been declared for the Mallee and Wimmera.

"The lingering record heat, plus the stronger winds tomorrow, mean the fire danger is once again elevated for the Mallee and Wimmera," Mr Delamotte said.

In Melbourne the temperature quickly crept up on Tuesday morning, jumping from 17C at 6am to 25.7C at 6.45am before reaching a maximum of 28.5C at 1pm.