Fallout continues over ill Victorian MP

More than a week after absent politicians skewed a vote in Victorian parliament, questions about backroom deals are still being asked.

Australian Conservatives MP Rachel Carling-Jenkins was missing, citing illness, when the state's upper house debated and took a vote on the ongoing and controversial fire services bill.

Days after the crucial legislation failed on Good Friday, she flew to Washington for a conference, it was revealed by News Corp on Monday.

Dr Carling-Jenkins was opposed to the bill, meaning Labor looked likely to have the numbers to get it through.

But it was voted down at the 11th hour, after the state opposition reneged on parliamentary pairing arrangements in a scandal that rocked Spring Street.

Pairing is an arrangement between two MPs of opposing parties to not vote on a matter, so when an MP is absent it doesn't affect the result.

The government says Dr Carling-Jenkins did not request a pair.

However, Opposition Leader Matthew Guy said on Monday her Conservatives party assured the Liberals Dr Carling-Jenkins did ask the government for a pair.

Mr Guy said the Labor government had questions to answer about whether it made arrangements with Dr Carling-Jenkins over the vote.

Mr Guy said he would let the public be the judge of whether she was too sick to attend parliament.

"She's too sick to turn up for a vote on Friday morning and she takes a 19-hour flight to (Washington) DC a few days later," he told reporters.

Premier Daniel Andrews said he wasn't aware of Dr Carling-Jenkins' travel plans and they were a matter for her.

The government's bill was defeated after a backflip by the opposition.

Liberal MPs Craig Ondarchie and Bernie Finn, had been granted a pairing for religious reasons - sparing them from parliament on Good Friday - and as part of the agreement, two Labor MPs abstained from the vote.

But the two Liberals defied parliamentary conventions, by returning to the house and voting against the bill.

Mr Guy previously accused Labor of taking advantage of Dr Carling-Jenkins' illness to try and ram through its bill.

He maintained the move to flout the trust of the pairing convention was justified because the vote properly reflected the will of the parliament, given Dr Carling-Jenkins' opposition to the bill.