A Melbourne woman has been found safe and well after going missing from a night out with friends.

Hayley Dent was last seen leaving a Melbourne night spot on the popular Chapel Street.

Hayley Dent from Pakenham was last seen leaving the bar Revolver on Chapel Street at Prahran about 2.50am on Sunday wearing black jeans and a grey jumper.

Victoria Police and her family made public pleas for the 28-year-old's safe return on Monday.

She was found on Monday evening, police said in a statement.