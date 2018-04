An elderly man is dead after his car became airborne and flipped on a regional Victorian highway.

The 84-year-old Snake Valley man sustained critical injuries in the single-car crash at Newstead, near Bendigo, on Saturday afternoon and died in hospital on Monday.

It is believed the car became airborne after the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, hit a mound of dirt while crossing an intersection on the Pyrenees Highway, police said.