Happy ending for thousands of chicken nuggets damaged in truck crash

Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
About a million McDonald's chicken nuggets were damaged when a truck crashed on the Hume Highway on Thursday and while many had to be discarded, about 200,000 were donated to the Salvation Army.

After inspection, the nuggets were put into cold storage and have been served at the charity's Melbourne meal centre for vulnerable people.

Some boxes of chicken nuggets were saved from the overturned vehicle. Source: 7 News

The B-double rolled on its side off the Hume Highway on Thursday. Source: 7 News

"It's amazing to see the impact of something as simple as chicken nuggets can have on people," Salvation Army Major Brendan Nottle told AAP on Monday.

"It's just been sensational."

There were enough chicken nuggets to last a number of weeks, he said.

Around 200,000 nuggets were handed to the Salvation Army in Melbourne. Source: Getty

