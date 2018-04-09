Vic councillor apologises for racist post

A suburban Melbourne councillor has apologised after being suspended for a racist post on social media.

City of Hume councillor Jack Medcraft, who is the shire's first indigenous representative, posted a link on Facebook to a story about alleged police brutality, referring to the victim who was of African appearance, as "chocolate lips".

Mayor Geoff Porter said he contacted Cr Medcraft when he was made aware of the comment, and the post has since been removed.

"In a frank conversation, he took responsibility for the comments and gave an immediate unreserved apology," Mr Porter told AAP on Monday.

"I have made it clear that comments of this nature are not the standard that we accept here at Hume City Council, where we pride ourselves on celebrating diversity and being inclusive."

Mr Porter said an investigation - into the post believed to have been made on Wednesday - had already been completed as "a matter of priority".

The mayor said he was disappointed in Cr Medcraft who has been stripped of the indigenous support portfolio, suspended for two council meetings and agreed to take cultural diversity training.

Cr Medcraft apologised on his Facebook account on Monday.

"I never intended any hurt or malice towards others, nor did I appreciate that my comments did not reflect well in my role as a councillor or a community representative," he wrote.

"But I appreciate how my comments may have offended some people and as a result, I have volunteered to undertake cultural diversity training and I will make every effort to be more understanding."

It's not the first time the councillor has raised eyebrows for his social media activity.

In July 2016 he posted a link to a Crime Stoppers request for information about a robbery, writing: "Someone must know where these jungle bunnies are".

On March 24 this year, he wrote that anyone who voted for The Greens "must seriously have a mental problem".

The councillor has been contacted for further comment.