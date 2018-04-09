Teen hit with more charges after Aust Open

A teenager allegedly involved in a group attack on an American surgeon and his son during the Australian Open has been slapped with new charges.

The 17-year-old faces multiple violence-related offences over the January 17 attack on Dr Edmund Pribitkin, 52, and his teenage son, Edik, near Melbourne's Queen Victoria Gardens.

He returned to a children's court on Monday, where his lawyer revealed the accused teen faced new charges over an alleged fight at the Melbourne Youth Justice Centre on February 2.

It's alleged the 17-year-old hit and kicked other inmates after being attacked in custody.

His lawyer said the teen had been a target of aggression and was hospitalised with a broken nose after being assaulted in a second incident days later.

The teen has asked for bail over charges, which include intentionally causing serious injury, robbery and affray, stemming from the Australian Open incident.

A decision is expected to be made when he returns to court on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old denies involvement in the attack on Dr Pribitkin and his son that left the surgeon unconscious before he was put in an induced coma and had titanium plates inserted in his face.

Blood from the surgeon and his son were found on the clothes of two other youths charged over the attack, the court was told on Monday.