Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

Sailors run aground on Geelong street

AAP /

Three men were left high, dry and injured after the boat they were travelling in hit a curb and ran aground in a Geelong street.

The men were standing in a boat being towed through Moolap when it struck a curb on Saturday night and was tipped off its trailer, say police.

The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle failed a breath test and is facing several charges including endangering life, while his three road-riding sailors, aged between 24 and 28, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

