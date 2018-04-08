Pollies pedal to raise cash for veterans

Former prime minister Tony Abbott is back in lycra and on his bike for the annual 1000km Pollie Pedal charity bike ride for military personnel kicking off in Melbourne.

Mr Abbott, returned service personnel and Liberal MPs including Angus Taylor and Kevin Andrews will make the trek to Canberra to raise cash for Soldier On, a charity that helps national service personnel and their families.

Riders started the journey on Sunday from Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance to St Kilda Football Club, a major supporter of the charity.

Mr Abbott faced questions about the upcoming Newspoll, which will put the spotlight on one of the reasons Malcolm Turnbull used for ousting Mr Abbott from as prime minister.

"None of us should live in the past or dwell on things," he told reporters on Sunday.

He told reporters the ride to focus attention on Soldier On because there was no better cause and governments needed to support veterans on their return.

"They come back with scars. It is important that their transition into civilian life is as smooth as it can be," he told reporters in Moorabbin.

St Kilda AFL CEO Matt Finnis wants the first centre in the world for elite athletes and returned personnel at the club to bring them together and ease the transition back to civilian life.

Lieutenant Colonel Neil Stratton, who has been deployed to Afghanistan five times, told AAP it was hard for military people to reintegrate back into the community.

"Unfortunately young veterans are over-represented in the suicide statistics after their service when they lose that connectedness to a big organisation that was supporting them so well when they were serving," the intelligence officer said.

"A lot of my peers have suffered in silence."

The charity was formed in 2012 after co-founder John Bale's mate was killed by an explosive in Afghanistan, and the ride is in its 21st year.

Mr Abbott joked that it was getting harder for 60-year-olds like him to keep up with the pack.

"I fear the pace of Pollie Pedal is picking up because of younger, stronger, fitter people. Have pity on us ageing politicians please."