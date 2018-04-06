News

More concerns over dodgy Vic heaters

AAP

More than 50,000 Victorian public housing tenants are being warned about potentially dodgy gas heaters which could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

After agreeing to test Vulcan or Pyrox Heritage gas heaters installed in 6500 public houses, the Department of Health and Human Services says it's writing to an additional 47,000 tenants over the concerns.

The heaters can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, which can cause symptoms including shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea, confusion or chest pain.

