Self-driving car tested on Vic tollway

Callum Godde
AAP /

A self-driving car was put to the test on a Melbourne motorway which was closed for maintenance.

As workers did overnight maintenance along three kilometres of the EastLink freeway on February 10, the self-driving car, which is permitted to be used under a two-year trial, was put through its paces in a traffic simulation.

The results of the test were revealed on Friday and EastLink says the vehicle successfully stopped itself during a traffic jam simulation, adjusted its speed and maintained a safe distance from other cars.

