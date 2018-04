More than a dozen measles cases have been confirmed in Melbourne within the space of a month, health authorities say.

Half of the 14 cases are linked to a man who flew from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne while infectious on March 7, the state's Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton said.

A homeless person was on Friday declared as the latest confirmed measles case, with three others among the 14 thought to have been infected while overseas.