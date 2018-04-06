Vic duo charged under new cop ramming laws

The first people to be charged under Victoria's tough new anti-police ramming laws have faced court, sporting injuries.

Darcy McKay, 26, and Mark Gilbert, 27, did not apply for bail when they appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with a combined 62 offences after allegedly driving at police cars at Greensborough and Preston on Thursday.

The pair is also charged with offences including stealing five vehicles worth a combined $334,000 within the space of three weeks in March and April, along with trespass and dishonestly obtaining property.

The court was told McKay needed medical treatment for facial injuries, and Gilbert for leg and face injuries, before they were remanded to reappear on June 28.

The men are the first to be charged under anti-ramming laws which came into effect on Thursday.

The laws can apply to anyone who drives at police or emergency services workers and their vehicles, and carry a minimum two-year jail term with a maximum 20 years' prison.