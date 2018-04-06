Victoria set to get new federal electorate

Victoria will get a new federal electorate in Melbourne's west, named after a former prime minister while four other divisions will be renamed under proposed boundary changes.

The creation of the new division, to be named 'Fraser' after Malcolm Fraser, prime minister from 1975-1983, will reflect population growth in the Labor heartland area.

Boundaries of all existing 37 divisions will also be rearranged, so there is a more equal spread of voters, under the Victorian redistribution committee proposal.

Under the plans, the Liberal-held seat of Corangamite on the state's surf coast will be renamed Cox, in honour of swimming and lifesaving teacher Mary Cox (1883-1953).

Liberal-held McMillan, in the western part of Gippsland, will change to Monash, after the engineer and one of the foremost Allied military commanders of WWI, Sir John Monash (1865-1931).

ALP-held Melbourne Ports will become Macnamara, in honour of Dame Annie Jean Macnamara (1899-1968) for her contributions to medical science.

The seat of Murray, near the NSW border where the Nationals are in power , will be renamed Nicholls, in tribute to Sir Douglas Ralph Nicholls and Lady Gladys Nicholls for their work advocating for Aboriginal rights and welfare.

The public has until May 5 to submit any objections to the proposals.