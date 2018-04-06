Illegal tobacco seized from Vic farm

More than 17 tonnes of illegal tobacco with an estimated excise value of more than $16 million has been seized from a farm in northern Victoria.

Australian Taxation Office investigators swooped on the Koonoomoo farm, about 260 kilometres north of Melbourne, and seized the illegal tobacco and 44kg of seedlings on Thursday.

Growing tobacco without an excise licence in Australia has been illegal for more than a decade.

Assistant Commissioner Peter Vujanic said the tax office takes the detection and prosecution of illegal tobacco growers seriously, to protect the community from the domestic illegal tobacco trade.

Further, the ATO is concerned farmers in these areas may be targeted by organised criminal organisations or be at risk of unintentionally becoming involved in criminal activity.

"Engaging in the illegal tobacco trade not only supports organised criminal syndicates, it also robs the community by denying them of taxes that would be raised," Mr Vujanic said.

Since July 2016, officers have led more than 20 operations and seized illegal crops worth more than $170 million.

Mr Vujanic said if individuals are approached about growing tobacco or think they may be unwittingly involved in growing illegal crops, the ATO should be alerted.

"While our intelligence is very good, the community is a valuable source of information for us in combating illegal tobacco trade, and they should remain vigilant for any signs of illegal activity," he said.

He said the raids, carried out with help from Victoria Police, showed the importance of cross-agency co-operation to clamp down on offenders.

Investigations are continuing.