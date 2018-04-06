Man to fight Vic cold case murder charge

More than a dozen people will be cross-examined about the 1987 rape and murder of a Melbourne woman with reported links to Cambodia's Khmer Rouge, as her accused killer fights the charges in court.

Meth Mean was extradited from Perth to Melbourne in 2017 and charged with raping and murdering 27-year-old Ranny Yun, whose body was found at her Springvale home on October 15, 1987.

Mean, 44, appeared before Melbourne Magistrates Court via video link on Friday when his lawyers and prosecution finalised plans for a three-day contested committal hearing in May that will determine if he stands trial.

Prosecutor Stephen Ballek said Mean's mother is among the 14 witnesses scheduled to give evidence at the pre-trial hearing.

Several of the witnesses live interstate and will appear via video link.

Mean, who requires the help of a Khmer interpreter, has been in custody since he was arrested in Perth in November.

Victorian detectives travelled to Western Australia to interview Mean about Ms Yun's murder before the Cambodian-born man was extradited to Melbourne.

Ms Yun was reportedly a member of Cambodia's communist Khmer Rouge regime under dictator Pol Pot.

At the time of her death, widespread media reports suggested she had been responsible for the deaths of several people before escaping to Australia in the mid-1980s.

Investigators at the time claimed she may have been killed due to her links with illegal gambling and loan sharks at Springvale, or as a revenge murder by a fellow Cambodian.

At a previous court appearance, Mean's lawyer said his client had received death threats while in custody.