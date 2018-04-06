News

Vic council candidate fined over funding

AAP

A former Melbourne council candidate has been fined after he failed to disclose campaign funding information.

Ha Dang Quach, who ran in the 2016 Greater Dandenong election, was convicted and handed a $800 fine after admitting he failed to give a campaign donation return within 40 days of the election.

He was also ordered to pay $1750 in costs after he pleaded guilty to the offence, prosecuted by the Local Government Investigations and Compliance Inspectorate, in Dandenong Magistrates Court on Thursday.

