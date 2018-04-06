Vic assisted reproduction laws reviewed

Victoria's IVF laws will be reviewed for the first time in a decade to ensure women who are "ripe for exploitation" are not taken advantage of.

Health Minister Jill Hennessy said the review follows a series of complaints about service providers operating in an "open and unfettered market".

"When you put the normal instinct to make money alongside the very urgent instinct to desperately want to have a baby, you have really got to make sure you've got a model that works ethically and that serves people's health," she told ABC Radio on Friday.

The 12-month review, which lawyer Michael Gorton will start this month, will help ensure laws have enough safeguards and treatment options keep pace with technology.

Ms Hennessy said it was important to ensure women and families receive realistic advice about the prospects of success, and that their interests are adequately protected during what can be a vulnerable time.

"We need to reassess what is the base around how people advertise success rates," she said.

"It's all very well to have someone advertising really high success rates, but those high success rates don't necessarily apply to all women.

"And we're talking about up to $12,500 - this is big money."

Mr Hennessy said technology and community attitudes have changed since the last review in 2007, as people decide to have children later in life or freeze their eggs.

She suggested the age limits on using IVF would not be rigid.

"We're not really interested in using very blunt instruments of regulation around the urges," she added.

In 2016/17, about 12,500 Victorians used IVF, and about and about 3000 births came from these processes.

Organisations and individuals can comment as part of the review.