Vic crims subject to gun bans next month

Victorian bikies, gangsters and potential extremists will soon be subject to strict gun bans in a bid to combat organised crime.

Victoria Police will have access to new firearm prohibition orders next month, giving them powers to search suspects without a warrant.

"We are giving Victoria Police unprecedented powers to stop these criminals - because we know they're responsible for causing much of the high harm crime in Victoria," a spokeswoman for Police Minister Lisa Neville said.

The orders will be used to combat crime targeting outlaw bikies, Middle Eastern crime gangs, violent criminals, radicals and young offenders involved in serious crime.

The scheme aims to suppress the black market for illegal firearms, limiting their availability and breaking up criminal networks.

Anyone associated with a person slapped with an order becomes a liability within the network.

"We pushed hard against the Liberals attempts to weaken these laws - while they tried to water down the legislation that police called for, we're focused on disrupting organised crime in this state," Ms Neville's spokeswoman said.

The decision to issue an order will be determined by Victoria Police.

Police have a list of about 3000 organised crime figures who will be subject to the ban, including former bikie Toby Mitchell, the Herald Sun reported on Friday.

"It would not be appropriate to comment more specifically on those who may be issued with a firearm prohibition order," a police spokeswoman said.

Individuals subject to an order will have an avenue of appeal through the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.